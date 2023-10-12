In-demand Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan has pleaded for more backing from the board

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 43-year-old Brig boss has been the subject of two approaches from other clubs over the past week.

One of the clubs interested in his services is believed to be operating in the National League North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milligan admits he was on the verge of leaving on Saturday but after weighing up his options on Sunday, decided to remain at Irongate.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

After taking charge of Brig in 2019 and steering the club through the difficult Covid-19-affected seasons, Milligan has turned Brig into a force to be reckoned with in the NPL Premier Division.

In the 2021-22 season, they finished one place and two points outside the play-offs and the last campaign saw them go within one match of promotion.

After finishing third, Brig were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Warrington Town in the play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frustratingly for Milligan, he had to watch a host of key players from last season leave over the summer – the club unable to tie them down to improved deals.

a

"I was very close to leaving,” said Milligan."It was very borderline. On Saturday I was leaving but something kept me at Bamber Bridge.

"Not sure what it was but it just didn’t feel right for me to move on.

"So that was it, I decided to stay. Everything is fine between myself and the club. The clubs who made the approach did everything above board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can’t really put my finger on why I decided to stay, it just didn’t feel right at this moment in time.

"I think if I am going to make the next step, it’s got to feel right.

"The club know now that they have got to pull their finger out or I will be gone.

"They have to back me, I am literally pulling up trees over the last three years on the lowest budget in the league. I am getting loans in, getting the best out of those loans, crowds are up, the football is good.

"But over the summer, I lose four or five of my best players with no attempt to keep them, so it’s time the club backed me a bit more.”