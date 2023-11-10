Improved ​Magpies look to make home advantage count this weekend against Peterborough

​Chorley stepped up their performances levels on Tuesday night in the 1-1 draw at Scarborough Athletic.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​That is according to boss Andy Preece who felt his men were much improved from previous recent displays.

The Magpies took the lead courtesy of Carlton Ubaezuonu in the first half, but were pegged back after the break by the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both teams could have gone on to win it, but Preece in the end was satisfied with a point which keeps his men firmly in the National League North play-off picture.

Carlton Ubaezuonu hands Chorley the lead against Scarborough (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)

"I thought it was a really good game. Both teams wanted to win it and were really positive, “ said Preece.

"I thought we were the better team in the first half and deserved to take the lead.

"They started the second half well and got the goal. All of a sudden the fans woke up, but we showed resilience to get back in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was proud of the lads, proud of the performance. They stepped up from the past two or three performances, showed good character and pushed a good team all the way.”

Carlton Ubaezuonu celebrates after handing Chorley the lead at Scarborough (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)

The Magpies find themselves in ninth position in the table, just gaol difference keeping them out of the play-off places, with two home games to come.

This weekend they welcome Peterborough Sports to Victory Park before hosting Darlington on Tuesday.

Ironically, Peterborough defeated Darlington 2-0 at the weekend – a result which made Preece sit up and take notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They will be full of confidence,” he said. “They are always a tough side to play against.

"We are bang in there aren’t we? Only goal difference keeps us out of the play-offs so we need the fans to come out and support us this weekend.