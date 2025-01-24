Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derek Adams has pledged his commitment to Morecambe despite the latest battle between the Shrimps’ board and the club’s owner, Bond Group’s Jason Whittingham.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday saw the directors issue a statement, saying the club was unable to make further transfer window signings.

They claimed written assurances from Bond Group that it would be funded until the end of the season hadn’t been supported by sufficient proof of source and proof of funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development infuriated supporters and was described by club director James Wakefield on social media as ‘a proper punch in the guts’.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams spoke at a press conference on Thursday Picture: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Adams and co-chairman Rod Taylor addressed the media at a press conference on Thursday, when the manager expressed his determination to tackle the situation head-on.

He said: “I have to show my commitment to the club. They have obviously committed to me and it’s a difficult circumstance.

“It’s not easy but yes, my reputation is on the line – but this football club has helped me as a person, as a football manager as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe FC co-chairman Rod Taylor also addressed the media on Thursday Picture: Morecambe FC

“I’m going to try my utmost to help through this difficult circumstance and it’s as difficult as it can be.

“We’re all going to pull together. We had a magnificent day at Chelsea, we had 3,000 supporters there.

“It’s important the supporters understand the restrictions that we’re under.

“What that means is they have to get behind us, which they are doing; the players are working ever so hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Dallas (right) had been linked with a possible loan move to Morecambe Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

“We’re doing that as a coaching staff as well and we understand that we have to get a number of positions higher in the league table to have league football next year.”

The manager had earmarked a squad overhaul in the winter window as the Shrimps look to climb out of the League Two relegation zone.

Instead, he was faced with the prospect of midweek phone calls to cancel those planned deals; something he admitted was ‘embarrassing’.

Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham has again come under fire

“It’s a difficult circumstance to be in,” Adams added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The board of directors want to really clarify to the supporters and I think that’s important, that they understand where we are as a football club at this moment in time.

“I’ve been in this situation before at the club. Two years ago, we were promised extra funds that never came about. It happened the day after the transfer window closed.

“I was promised funds for the January transfer window this year and it hasn’t come about. We’ve taken two players in but the only reason we’ve been able to do that is two players (Kayden Harrack and Charlie Brown) moved out.

“I only found out about this last night (Wednesday). We had two players that we’ve agreed loan deals with but we had to speak to the clubs and explain to them that’s not going to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a difficult time for us and it’s a difficult time for me as a football manager because we would like to strengthen.

“I’ve spoken to the chairmen, I’ve shown my commitment to the football club. I’m happy to fight the battle, which it is; a battle to get enough points to stay in the league and we will continue to do that.”

Adams could be forgiven for thinking it’s Groundhog Day as, for January 2025, read January 2023.

Two years ago, Morecambe were at the wrong end of League One and a failure to do adequate winter business ended with relegation back to the bottom tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is no surprise that Taylor was left wondering what might have been, as well as feeling irritation at Morecambe’s present-day position.

He said: “We were a League One club then. Derek was promised in front of club directors, by an outside body, a massive amount of money for that window.

“It didn’t materialise, he got a fraction of that pledged. Had those funds come through, I have no doubt that we would still be a League One club.

“By not fulfilling those obligations, the value of the owner’s asset was seriously damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn’t a plaything, this means a lot to a lot of people. I do feel Derek has been let down, I think we’ve all been let down.

“The call Derek had to make (on Wednesday) regarding the player is, for me, unacceptable; he shouldn’t have been in that position – we’ve been badly let down.

“We want to progress and I would say, in a situation of adversity, we’ve got to galvanise everybody.

“We do that with the manager, with the players, with the staff, with the board, with the fans and I want to really get that message out that’s so important now; we need a change of ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We desperately need that, we need an owner that will care for this football club as we do.

“The sooner that happens, the better, but I would urge everybody to get behind the football team on the pitch, Derek and Danny (Grainger, assistant manager) and let’s make our voices heard to try and help that process.”

Following the announcement, the Shrimps Trust fans group met on Thursday before a scheduled meeting with the Morecambe board next Wednesday.

It has also been offered a meeting with EFL early next week and is in the process of arranging to speak with Whittingham, who has reportedly ‘agreed in principle’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Trust statement said: “The Trust will endeavour to keep members and fans updated on the progress and outcome of these proposed meetings as soon as is practicable.

“What we can affect in the short term is our support of Derek and the players.

“We share fans’ frustrations at the ownership and will aim to do what we can to aid the situation.

“On the pitch, we urge fans to continue getting behind the team at our upcoming trips to Colchester and Bradford.”