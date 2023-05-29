Iain Hume reflects on the highs and the lows of his time with Preston North End

The former Canada international scored 24 goals in 80 appearances for the Lilywhites between 2010 and 2014.

Hume officially confirmed his retirement from playing last year, and has taken the time to reflect on the highs and the lows of his career.

“When I first signed for Preston it was fun- even with the relegation,” he said.

Iain Hume (Credit: Mick Walker/CameraSport)

“The fight was something I relished.

“When we beat Swansea at Deepdale, it was a great feeling.

“That’s what frustrated us, we’d win those games, and then lose to teams at the bottom of the league- that was our season.

“The start and the finish of my time at Preston was quality, I loved the club.

Hume initially joined North End on loan before making the move permanent (Credit: Mick Walker/CameraSport)

“I got on really well with the fans, and I still do.”

Hume’s time at Deepdale was disrupted during Graham Westley’s tenure at the club, with the striker being sent out on loan.

“My face didn’t fit,” he stated.

“I don’t know what else I could’ve done. I was leading scorer for two years and helped to save the guys job down at Exeter.

“I was told it would be better if I was gone, which came from nowhere.

“I then did pre-season in a strength and conditioning gym, not touching a ball for two months, and then holding on until deadline day to let me leave for the same amount of money that was offered at the start of the window.

“It all piled up and came back to bite him right in the arse, so it was a nice feeling.

“It didn’t end badly for me at the club, I gave my all for Simon Grayson.

“He told me on the first day of pre-season that he needed to get rid of me for financial reasons.

“He took me to one side and spoke to me like a man- it’s amazing when you have respect for somebody.

“I had a good pre-season and a few bids came in for me, but he said they couldn’t afford to let me go for what was being offered.

“I was led to believe Blackpool came in and Trevor Hemmings said ‘there’s no chance you’re going there, so I stayed.

“Simon showed me respect, and I didn’t play as much as I possibly should’ve but it is what it is, he gave me the opportunity to train and fight for the spot.

“There was that gap in the middle of my time at Preston, which is fun to talk about because the s**** what happened was surreal with the way people were treated.

“It’s part of my career that makes me giggle a little bit because of the ignorance and arrogance.”

Hume went through a range of experiences during his time in English football.

“I was fortunate/unfortunate enough to be part of Tranmere’s relegation from the Championship, where I made a handful of appearances,” he added.

“Then I moved to Leicester. I was part of their rebuild after they came down from the Premier League.

“Getting relegated two or three years after that was tough because there was an expectancy around the club.

“Doing it at Preston was heartbreaking.

“I’d only signed on loan originally- did really well, and they signed me long-term.

“I loved it there.

“Our team on paper was stupid, if you look at the appearances those players made, it was over five or six thousand in the squad, so you think ‘how the hell did that happen.’

“That football, it’s horrible but it helps to build character.

“Highs and lows teaches you how to push because not everyone can do it.

“Regardless of how good you are, some people don’t take to the adversity of relegation and fight back.

“It’s crazy that I didn’t win my first promotion until my last two years in England.

“The highs were high.

“I don’t say this with any hatred, but getting forced out of Preston and going to Doncaster- the feeling at the end of that season was incredible.

“Just to rub it into the guy's face who got rid of me, I loved every minute of it.