Harry Burgoyne (right) announced his departure from Morecambe Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Harry Burgoyne has added his name to the list of former Morecambe players calling on the club owner to sell up.

The keeper did so on social media, where he announced his departure from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium after a year with the Shrimps – in addition to pleading with Bond Group Investments’ Jason Whittingham to offload the club.

Burgoyne had been one of the players to have triggered a one-year contract extension at the end of last season.

However, he has followed Jamie Stott, David Tutonda, Tom White and Harvey Macadam in deciding to move on.

Burgoyne made 34 appearances in all competitions for Morecambe last season, notably saving a Christopher Nkunku penalty during January’s FA Cup tie at Chelsea.

Posting on X, the 28-year-old wrote: “This is a tough one today.

“I want to thank everyone at Morecambe FC for the last year, I didn’t want it to end like this.

“I am praying for all the staff, players and fans that positive news comes soon.

“I’ve loved every minute, sorry we couldn’t do better for you.

“Morecambe gave me one of the best days of my career at Chelsea.

“The thought of the club not being able to give you fans and players like me memories like that any more is shameful.

“The Shrimps family deserves better. Love to you all.

“Jason, just do the right thing..PLEASE.”

As for Macadam, who scored Morecambe’s first pre-season goal at Longridge Town, he has signed an initial one-year deal at Carlisle United.

The 24-year-old, who netted twice in 36 matches last season, started Carlisle’s opening-day win at Woking last weekend after being on trial there.

Martin Foyle, Morecambe’s former head of recruitment who now occupies the same role at Carlisle, told their club website: “Harvey is a player I have been watching for a couple of years now.

“He is a good character and size – fitting the profile. He will only get better with games. He can dictate play and will create openings for our forwards.

“He is also versatile and will be an important player for us moving forward.

“Hopefully he settles in quickly and the crowd gets behind him and the team for this coming season.”