​Hythe Town 1, Chorley 2:Comeback victory sees the Magpies progress in FA Trophy

Chorley battled from a goal behind to come back to win 2-1 away against Hythe Town in the FA Trophy thanks to goals from Jack Hazlehurst and Jack Sampson at Reachfields Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Magpies struggled to settle into the contest in the early stages, the conditions down in Kent - particularly the playing surface, having a big impact on proceedings right from the first whistle.

Hythe ended up with the first chance of the match, Matt Urwin being called into action and somehow keeping the ball out of his net with an outstanding save with his leg after initially being wrong-footed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Preece's side began to find pockets of space and looked dangerous on the counter-attack but it was to be the hosts who would go on and hit the front first, Jake Embery poking the ball home from close range after a deflection forced Urwin to parry the ball out into his path.

Jack Sampson struck the winner for Chorley (photo: David Airey/dia_Images)

The Magpies were eventually rewarded for their attacking efforts before half-time though, Jack Hazlehurst firing the ball home perfectly past Phillips with the outside of his foot into the far corner on 44 minutes.

Chorley came out firing after the restart and Ellis again coming almightily close to getting on the scoresheet, Phillips somehow keeping the ball out with help from the Hythe defence

Jack Sampson then went on to score the Magpies' second goal of the afternoon to complete the comeback, firing the ball in after Hazlehurst's initial free-kick was only half-cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hythe then looked to attack with urgency as time began to run out for them but Andy Preece's side stood firm and managed the intensity of the Cannons' excellently to put themselves into the hat for the fifth round of the Isuzu FA Trophy.