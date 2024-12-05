Hull City | Getty Images

The Championship club look to have identified their next manager

Hull City are reportedly in advanced talks to agree a deal for Reading boss Ruben Selles.

Former Preston North End boss, Alex Neil, had been linked with the vacancy at the MKM Stadium - and was favourite with the bookies during Wednesday. But, it’s the Royals chief who is said to be the Tigers’ number one candidate.

Hull, who sacked Tim Walter as head coach last week, reportedly interviewed six candidates. It was claimed that the club ‘looked at’ Neil, along with Steven Schumacher, Slavisa Jokanovic, John Eustace and Chris Hughton.

Selles, 41, looks to have come out on top in that race - having been at Reading since 2023 and competed in League One amid difficult circumstances. For ex-North End chief Neil, it is approaching one year since he left Stoke City.

Since then, there have been links to a handful of clubs including Cardiff City, Hearts and even Philadelphia Union. A move to Hull now looks extremely unlikely, with it suggested that the club are ‘confident’ of sealing a deal for the Spanish coach in the next couple of days.