Hull City in 'advanced talks' as former Preston North End and Stoke City managers set to miss out

By George Hodgson
Published 5th Dec 2024, 12:01 BST
Hull City placeholder image
Hull City | Getty Images
The Championship club look to have identified their next manager

Hull City are reportedly in advanced talks to agree a deal for Reading boss Ruben Selles.

Former Preston North End boss, Alex Neil, had been linked with the vacancy at the MKM Stadium - and was favourite with the bookies during Wednesday. But, it’s the Royals chief who is said to be the Tigers’ number one candidate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hull, who sacked Tim Walter as head coach last week, reportedly interviewed six candidates. It was claimed that the club ‘looked at’ Neil, along with Steven Schumacher, Slavisa Jokanovic, John Eustace and Chris Hughton.

Follow our NEW Preston North End dedicated Facebook page

Selles, 41, looks to have come out on top in that race - having been at Reading since 2023 and competed in League One amid difficult circumstances. For ex-North End chief Neil, it is approaching one year since he left Stoke City.

Since then, there have been links to a handful of clubs including Cardiff City, Hearts and even Philadelphia Union. A move to Hull now looks extremely unlikely, with it suggested that the club are ‘confident’ of sealing a deal for the Spanish coach in the next couple of days.

Related topics:Hull CityPreston North EndStoke City
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice