Huge relief for boss Jamie Milligan after guiding Bamber Bridge to safety

Bamber Bridge can relax and enjoy their final game of the season this weekend – a home game against Ilkeston Town.

​After a season fraught with worry both on and off the pitch, Brig breathed a huge sigh of relief on Easter Monday when they secured their NPL Premier Division status with a game to spare.

The club’s financial problems have been well documented this season and those issues appeared to be affecting their fortunes on the pitch.

For much of the second half of the season, Brig have been faced with the very real prospect of relegation.

However, boss Jamie Milligan, right, and his players have kept their nerve and a run of three successive wins has carried them over the line.

Indeed, their fantastic 4-1 victory over Lancaster City at Giant Axe on Monday saw them, remarkably, rise to 12th in the table and likelihood is they will finish there should they get the better of Ilkeston, who are sixth with no hope of reaching the play-offs, tomorrow.

Milligan said: “I was more bothered about the performance (on Monday). I knew if the performance was there with that bit of quality that we have got (we would be ok).

"I knew we would get out of it (relegation trouble). I just told the players not to panic and the wins will come.”

​Euxton Villa are one victory away from winning promotion to the North West Counties Premier Division.

They have won through to the NWC First Division North play-off final, after winning 10-9 on penalties at Nelson after a 1-1 draw.

Villa visit Droylsden in the final tomorrow.

Other fixtures – National League: Tamworth v AFC Fylde; National League North: Southport v Kidderminster Harriers; NPL Premier: Matlock Town v Lancaster City.