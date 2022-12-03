A number of players left Preston North End during the summer and have since found themselves new homes across the football pyramid.
Some have made light of their Deepdale departures, while others are still looking for their destination.
Here is how they have performed since leaving.
1. Tom Barkhuizen
Former Blackpool and Morecambe forward Barkhuizen was among those to depart Deepdale in the summer. After being released by North End, he made the move to Derby County. So far this season, he has scored twice in all competitions, with the Rams sitting one point off the League One play-off places.
Photo: Malcolm Couzens
2. Josh Earl
North End youth product Josh Earl left the club in the summer after his contract was terminated by mutual consent. The 23-year-old dropped down to League One, joining Fleetwood Town, who are currently 17th in the table. In all competitions so far this year, the fullback has picked up nine yellow cards in the space of 23 games, while also scoring one goal.
Photo: Fleetwood Town
3. Tom Bayliss
After spending the 2021/22 season on loan with Wigan Athletic, Tom Bayliss departed Preston, with the midfielder requesting for his contract to be terminated. As a free agent, he made the move to Shrewsbury Town on a two-year deal. He has scored four goals and provided three assists in all competitions this year and has been linked with a move away.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Joe Rafferty
Joe Rafferty was released by Preston following the conclusion of last season. Since then he has made the move to Portsmouth, where he has struggled with injury and has only featured in eight games. The 29-year-old has been out of action since the start of September, and had further surgery on his groin at the beginning of last month.
Photo: Mark Pain