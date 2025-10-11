​How about stat! Chorley have made their point under stewardship of boss Andy Preece

Chorley's Harvey Smith, left, celebrates his dramatic late winner against Macclesfield with team-mates (photo David Airey/dia_images)

​Somebody with an eye for a statistic told Andy Preece a little nugget of information which was a reminder to the Chorley boss of just how well his club has performed during his time as manager.

​The Magpies have been a paragon of consistency for a number of years at National League North level under the stewardship of Preece and indeed previous manager Jamie Vermiglio.

Three out of the past four seasons have ended with the club finishing inside the play-off zone, while in the 2018-19 campaign before the two Covid-19 decimated seasons, the Magpies finished second and won promotion – albeit they were relegated in the following season.

Preece was Vermiglio’s assistant before taking on the top job in 2022 and he has guided the club to fourth and fifth place finishes in the past two seasons respectively.

With his club riding high in fifth spot this year after the first couple of months of this season, Preece was informed that no club across the division has accumulated more points than Chorley since the start of the 2023-24 season.

It is a statistic which Preece is particularly proud of considering the Magpies are a part-time concern operating in a competition which is littered with full-time outfits.

"Somebody came out with a stat that we have got more points than anybody over the past two or so years,” said Preece, whose side host Oxford City at Victory Park this afternoon.

"That’s something for us to be really confident about and positive about because we are a part-time team and there’s six, seven full-time teams.

"Obviously one or two have got promoted in that time so they go out of those figures.”

The Magpies are back on home soil this weekend for the first time in three weeks and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten start at Victory Park to six games.

"We are back home this weekend and we’ve been really good at home,” Preece added.

“We have done our homework on Oxford and I am sure they have done theirs on us so we know it’s going to be difficult.”