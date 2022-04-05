Home games are so important to Magpies' National League North play-off charge

The Magpies cemented their play-off position at the weekend with a 2-0 victory over National League North bottom side Guiseley.

The result kept them in fifth position in the table with a five point cushion – and two games in hand – over eighth-placed Darlington.

With six teams set to contest the end-of-season play-offs, the Magpies are in a really strong position with nine games to go.

Magpies midfielder Billy Whitehouse protects the ball in the match against Guiseley Stefan willoughby

Vermiglio believes another 10 points from their remaining nine games will be enough to see his men confirm their position in the top seven at the end of the season.

And with five of those fixtures to be stages at Victory Park, starting with tonight’s visit of ninth placed Boston United, the Magpies manager has called on the fans to help his fulfil their ambitions.

"Our home form has been good throughout the season and we want to make it really advantageous by having our home crowd getting really behind us,” said Vermiglio.

"When things are not quite going your way, sometimes some supporters can be not quite so positive.

"But we really need all our supporters to stick together and help us through, be loud and proud. We want to get as many supporters through the door as we can.

"Maybe get a few kids in from the local schools and spready the word just how important these final five home games are for us.”

Vermiglio was pleased to see his team – which had midfielder Mike Calveley in defence due to an injury crisis – pick up their first win in four games thanks to a superb free kick from Adam Blakeman and one from Will Tomlinson.

"It was a strong professional performance,” said Vermiglio.

“It was a much-needed three points and it’s up to us now to make the most of the last nine games.”

At the weekend, Chorley head to Bradford Park Avenue.