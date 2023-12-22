​High flying Magpies look to maintain their lofty position against Curzon Ashton

One of their best displays of the season was how Chorley boss Andy Preece described his team’s victory at Banbury Town on Tuesday.

​The Magpies responded to losing 3-0 at league leaders Scunthorpe United – their first defeat in eight games – with a superb 4-1 away win at Banbury Town.

Goals from Billy Whitehouse, Justin Johnson, Harvey Smith and Marco Rus secured the three points and saw them soar to third in the table.

"It was one of our best performances of the season,” said Preece.

“To come to Banbury and dominate the game like we did pretty much from start to finish; they are a dangerous side but we just didn’t allow them to play.

"We kept the ball well ourselves and looked dangerous.

"To be fair, we could have had more goals. We moved the ball well, played through them and over the top of them at times.

"I couldn’t be happier with the performance. There were lots of good individual performances.”

After two testing away journeys in a week, the Magpies will be pleased to be back home soil this weekend when they welcome Curzon Ashton to Victory Park.

The fixture pits arguably two of the division’s surprise packages this season.

Curzon currently lie in seventh spot in the table – just two points behind Chorley.

"We are playing Curzon who are up there with us,” said Preece. “Both of us are in the plays-off and both of us doing really well this season – probably we are both punching above our weights.

"We will need our fans because no doubt there are going to be some tired legs this weekend because the lads have put so much effort in to every single game.

"I can’t see any reason why we shouldn’t have a big crowd on because we are right bang in there; we’re in a fantastic position.

"We need our fans to make it a really good atmosphere, it’s a local derby, a big game – I don’t think anybody could ask for more from us at the minute.”