​Hew's been a big miss! Andy Preece so happy to have winger back for Chorley

​Wing wizard Craig Hewitt has shown just what Chorley have been missing in the first six weeks of the season.

​The 21-year-old has made a terrific start to the new National League North campaign – putting his injury woes behind him.

He has struck four times in nine appearances, helping the Magpies pick up 19 points from a possible 27 to sit in third spot in the table.

Hewitt’s importance to the Magpies’ cause was illustrated last weekend when he calmly slotted home two penalties as the Magpies defeated Macclesfield 3-2 in a breath-taking fixture at Victory Park.

Boss Andy Preece admits it is like having a new player to choose from in his squad considering a major injury ruined his first season at the club after his arrival at Victory Park from Banbury United in the summer of 2024.

After a bright start to his Magpies career, Hewitt – a youth product of Coventry City – found himself on the treatment table and he eventually underwent surgery in March.

His participation in pre-season was also limited as the club took precautions in nursing him back to full fitness.

The Magpies manager will be hoping Hewitt can stay clear of further injuries as he is an exciting player who has the ability to unlock defences.

"We’ve had to take it really carefully with him just to make sure he doesn’t break down again,” said Preece, whose side travel to NL North leaders South Shields in the third round qualifying round of the FA Cup this weekend.

"He is looking like he is getting back to his best.

"He causes problems, causes defences a lot of problems, he scores, he assists so it’s great to have a quality player like him fit and available again.”