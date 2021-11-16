Hereford loss did Magpies a favour as they look to build on Saturday's win this evening against Kettering

The Magpies saw their 10-match unbeaten sequence come to an end the previous week at Hereford, but their response was immediate as they battled past Leamington 1-0 at Victory Park.

Connor Hall grabbed the all-important goal which keeps the Magpies handily placed in third spot in the National League North with the top two AFC Fylde and Brackley Town playing out a 3-3 draw at the weekend.

“A run of 10 games unbeaten is great but at the same time a little bit of complacency creeps in,” said Vermiglio.

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

“Game after game you’re turning up and the players are performing reasonably well but I think our performances over the last three of four games have not been quite at it.

“I think Saturday, we were 100% at it. It was a fantastic performance from start to finish.

“I am really proud of how the boys played and the most important thing is we got the three points to show for it.”

Chorley welcome Kettering Town to Victory Park this evening and Vermiglio admits his team are only looking upwards as they target reeling in the teams above them.

“I think the league table is always easier to look at when you’ve won and you’ve got three points,” he said.

“We are third in the table and put some good points on the board.

“We have got a game tonight against Kettering, one which we will be trying desperately hard to win.”