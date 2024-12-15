​Hereford 1, Chorley 0: Magpies left frustrated after Ceesay's early goal proves to be enough to win it for the Bulls.

​Chorley started proceedings at Hereford very much on the front-foot and nearly found themselves ahead within the opening two minutes.

Momodou Touray, formerly of the home side, forced a smart stop out of Tom Donaghy.

Touray continued to look bright along with Courtney Senior, who both linked up nicely, before teeing-up Jack Sampson who nodded one straight at the goalkeeper.

Following a strong early spell of pressure, the Bulls then found the net against the run of play in the 10th minute – Yusifu Ceesay somehow bundling the ball past Matt Urwin from close range following a corner.

Jack Sampson is beaten to the ball against Hereford (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Hereford grew in confidence having gone a goal in front, Urwin forced into an unbelievable save to deny Dylan Mitchell inside the six-yard-box.

Andy Preece's side continued to look for a way back into the game before the break but, in fairness, both sides had to settle for half-chances with shots from range the best of very few opportunities for the remainder of the half.

Hereford came out the better of the two sides after the restart, accumulating a number of corners as Chorley struggled to get a real foothold in the game.

Urwin had to be at his best to deny Jason Cowley's header from a corner, before the Magpies had what would turn out to be their chance of the second-half, Murray Campbell at the back post from a Senior cross, but he ultimately ended up heading the ball over.

More action continued in Urwin's goal as opposed to Donaghy's in the latter stages and Chorley, utlimately left Edgar Street empty handed. Urwin, Henley, Smith, Campbell, Powell, Horbury, Eze (Rice, 75), Clarke, Senior, Touray (Carr, 54), Sampson (Hall, 72). Unused: Bird, Ellis.