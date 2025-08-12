“He hasn’t just run the club into the ground, he’s burying it": Shrimps Trust's response to Morecambe owner's latest claims

Morecambe's fans' group has responded to the club owner's latest sale claims Photo: Michelle Adamson

Morecambe’s fans’ group has issued a withering response to the club owner’s first words in more than a fortnight.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bond Group Investments’ Jason Whittingham ended a 15-day silence on Monday, nine days before the National League’s compliance and licensing committee meets to decide whether to lift the Shrimps’ suspension for the new season.

He issued a statement via the club website, in which he claimed work was ongoing ‘with a number of potential buyers’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also criticism for Panjab Warriors, who received EFL clearance two months ago to complete a takeover, as well as a group of people whom, according to Whittingham, ‘choose to make uninformed statements for their own self-promotion’.

The owner alleged that MPs were among those individuals, who hadn’t made contact with Bond Group to discuss the situation.

He also claimed an interim board would be appointed to facilitate the final stage of an apparent sale process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, a Shrimps Trust statement said: “Like the rest of the football community, we watched in disbelief as yet another empty, meaningless statement was issued.

“Jason Whittingham continues his desperate attempt to shift blame for a crisis that is entirely of his own making.

“This isn’t new; it’s been weeks of silence, spin and vanishing acts while the club has crumbled around him.

“Over the last two weeks, we’ve had international news coverage across many major news outlets. Jason Whittingham has responded to none of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is laughable to suggest that he would have responded to government officials when they have, in fact, already reached out to him directly.

“The National League have confirmed to the Trust that, to their knowledge, no party other than Panjab Warriors has approached them for the required approval of a change of control at Morecambe FC.

“This underlines the importance of accuracy and transparency when communicating with supporters about the ongoing sale process.

“We also wish to put on record our support for all Members of Parliament, who have offered assistance and taken action to protect the future of our club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Constructive involvement from elected representatives is both welcome and necessary when the future of a valued community asset is at risk.

“Despite the seriousness of the current situation, Jason Whittingham has not communicated with the newly-elected Trust management team.

“We have made attempts this week to contact him but these were unsuccessful.

“In addition, we note Bond Group’s intention to appoint an interim board. No information has been provided to the Trust about who these individuals will be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any appointed director would need to pass the Owners’ and Directors’ test. At this point, we believe the National League are not aware of any candidates being put forward.

“The only obstacle to the sale of the club is Jason Whittingham. Under his mismanagement, we’ve been left with no players, no income and a mountain of debt.

“He hasn’t just run the club into the ground, he’s burying it.”