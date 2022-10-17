Harry’s the hero as Brig make it three on the spin

Harry Scarborough's 68th-minute strike was enough to separate the two teams, with Jamie Milligan's side rising to 13th position in the table with the result.

It was the visitors who had the first clear-cut opening of the match, Ajay Leitch-Smith crashing an effort off the bar. From the rebound, Felix Goddard did well to tighten the angle and save James Plant's close range shot.

But Brig began to have chances of their own as the half wore on, with Paul Dawson forcing a fine save from Thomas Brook to keep the scores level.

Harry Scarborough slots home the winner for Brig (photo: Ruth Hornby)

On 39 minutes, Fin Sinclair-Smith combined with Oli Patrick down the right, before sending in a cross that flashed across goal and narrowly evaded a Brig player.

The two sides went into the break with the deadlock unbroken, but that almost changed early in the second half. On 49 minutes, Isaac Sinclair fired a shot narrowly wide, before Goddard denied Harry Nevin at the other end.

Brig were then denied on two occasions by the Nantwich stopper, this time Brook making a double save on 57 minutes to deny Sinclair-Smith and Harry Scarborough.

But Scarborough, who was introduced as a substitute on 50 minutes after Sinclair picked up a knock, would not be denied again on 68 minutes. He latched on to a lofted through ball from Dawson, before slotting his effort beyond the goalkeeper.

Brig then looked to see out the game, but there was almost late drama when, in the 95th minute, the ball fell to Nantwich's Shaun Miller.