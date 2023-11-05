Hard work paid off for Morecambe's players
Adams praised his side’s workrate and effort as they overturned an early deficit to win 2-1.
Lasse Sorensen gave Lincoln the lead before goals from Michael Mellon and Tom Bloxham saw the Shrimps victorious
Adams said: “It was always going to be a tough tie against a team from League One but we came here and won the game and could have scored more goals.
“They started well and got a really good goal from their point of view to give them the lead but, after that, we got a grip of the game.
“The main problem we had was that we just couldn’t find the final pass in the first half after we had done well to get ourselves into good positions.
“We got a goal right on the stroke of half-time and, in the second half, we found our final pass much better.
“We took the lead, hit the post, had one cleared off the line and forced their keeper into an unbelievable save.
“We could have been out of sight before it went end to end at the death and they hit the post with a header, but our players’ workrate and effort was brilliant and we are into the next round.
“It’s all about the giantkillers and we’ve come here today and we’re the giantkillers.
“Lincoln City are a big player in League One and we’ve come here on their own patch to win 2-1 to get into the next round.”