The Preston North End legend is poised to make a return to football management just three weeks after his sacking.

Graham Alexander spent most of his playing career at Preston North End. (Photo by Gary M. Prior/Getty Images).

Bradford City are expected to announce their manager 'imminently' and there is a strong possibility that it could be a Preston North End legend.

The Bantams sacked former Chelsea and Manchester United forward Mark Hughes on October 4, and now their month-long search for a manager looks to be over. Kevin MacDonald was placed in caretaker charge and then Mark Trueman took charge of the FA Cup clash against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Both, however, won't be in their caretaker roles much longer. Numerous reports state that Bradford's appointment is imminent, with interviews said to have been cancelled according to Look Sports Media. Substantiating such news, BBC journalist Ian Dennis said: "From what I heard last night, it sounded like an appointment was imminent. Graham Alexander in line but wait and see."

It was reported last week that former Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley was set to take the reigns at Valley Parade, but talks fell through at the last minute. Alexander is considered the leading candidate for the vacancy, but Bradford’s new manager is yet to be confirmed.

Alexander has only been out of work for three weeks since being sacked as MK Dons manager. The 52-year-old was dismissed after just 16 games, with the Dons 16th in League Two at the time of his sacking and winless in eight. He was swiftly replaced by former Newcastle United and Wolves defender Mike Williamson, who left National League club Gateshead to take his first EFL managerial role.

Alexander - who had two spells at North End and made 405 appearances for the club has managed several sides in England and Scotland since retiring in 2012. He was caretaker manager at Deepdale in 2011 and won two of his games alongside David Unsworth. Alexander went on to manage Fleetwood Town, and won promotion to League One via the play-offs in 2014. He also took Scunthorpe United to the League One play-offs and then won promotion to the Football League with Class of 92 owned Salford City.

