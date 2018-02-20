Gossip: United in Kroos control?

Tuesday’s transfer stories link Madrid man with an Old Trafford move....

The Independent: Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos is Manchester United’s main target to replace Michael Carrick.

Diario Gol: Madrid’s Marcos Asensio says he has had offers from five clubs but club president Florentino Perez doesn’t want to sell him.

El Mundo Deportivo: Madrid forward Gareth Bale knows the club will try to sell him this summer.

Daily Mirror: Bale’s former club, Tottenham Hotspur, may make another approach for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

ESPN: Paris St Germain are not interested in Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo despite being linked with a £30m move.

Daily Mail: PSG will turn Kylian Mbappe’s loan from Monaco into a permanent deal worth £166m – after they avoided relegation.

Telefoot: The agent of Nabil Fekir has refused to confirm whether the Arsenal target will still be at Lyon next season.