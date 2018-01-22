Gossip: Ozil Gunning for a new deal?

Monday’s football rumours claim German will seek more money to stay at Arsenal.....

The Sun: Mesut Ozil is eyeing a lucrative contract should Arsenal sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on huge deals.

Metro: Roma have refused to rule out the possibility of Chelsea signing Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri from the Serie A club.

The Independent: Chelsea could still sign Peter Crouch despite Stoke City boss Paul Lambert saying he is not for sale.

Daily Mail: Stoke have offered £3.25m for New York City winger Jack Harrison.

Daily Mirror: Real Madrid could target Manchester United keeper David de Gea after Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga rejected a move to the Bernabeu.

Daily Mail: Manchester City’s academy chief Brian Marwood has checked on Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Daily Mirror: City are exploring the possibility of sending younger players on loan to Bristol City.

Daily Telegraph: Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has told the club he won’t discuss a contract extension until after the transfer window.