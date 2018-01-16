Search

Gossip: One in and two out at Arsenal?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could be busy this month
Tuesday’s transfer stories claim Gunners face a busy month.....

Daily Mail: Arsenal are pressing ahead with a £53m move for Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Daily Telegraph: Chelsea have entered the race to sign Alexis Sanchez from the Gunners.

Daily Mirror: Everton are trying to complete a £20m move for Arsenal’s Theo Walcott.

The Sun: Bournemouth want to take Walcott on loan for the rest of the season.

The Times: Emre Can says he has not signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus and is still discussing an extended stay with Liverpool.

ESPN: Sevilla are confient of a loan deal for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

The Sun: West Bromwich Albion are offering £12m for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney.