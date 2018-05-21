Gossip: Manchester City’s Chelsea raid?

Monday’s football stories link Premier League champions with a move for FA Cup winner....

Daily Star: Manchester City are planning a £100m summer move for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

Daily Express: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is set to leave in the next 48 hours with Luis Enrique in line to replace him.

Daily Mail: Former PSG boss Unai Emery has emerged as a late candidate for the Arsenal job.

The Times: AC Milan have offered Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini a three-year contract.

Daily Mirror: Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld has emerged as one of United’s summer targets.

Daily Mail: Paul Pogba has refused to give any assurances about whether he will stay at Old Trafford.

Daily Star: United have secured a preliminary deal with Benfica’s Brazilian midfielder Talisca, who has been on loan at Besiktas.

Daily Telegraph: West Ham United are confident of appointing Manuel Pellegrini as manager this week.

The Times: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has agreed a new deal amid interest from Southampton, Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund.