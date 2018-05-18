Gossip: Liverpool line up Buffon move?

Friday’s football stories link Reds with Italian keeper.....

https://www.footballwire.co.uk/|Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

The Sun: Liverpool want to sign Italy keeper Gianluigi Buffon but could face competition from Manchester City.

Daily Telegraph: Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta is closing in on the Arsenal manager’s job.

The Sun: Arsenal could sell midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer if he fails to agree a new contract.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea have ruled out letting Borussia Dortmund sign loanee Michy Batshuayi – but would welcome an approach for Alvaro Morata.

Daily Mail: The Blues have compiled a transfer shortlist including Manchester United’s Anthony Martial and Nice’s Jean-Michael Seri for their anticipated new manager.

Daily Express: Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez wants £100m to spend on players, full control over transfers and a contract of £6m a year to stay at the club.

Le 10 Sport: Manchester United will begin talks with Monaco over full-back Djibril Sidibe.