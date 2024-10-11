Goalkeeper ​Matty Urwin remains eager to fulfil his Football League ambition with the Magpies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Matty Urwin’s longevity with Chorley means he has almost become part of the furniture at Victory Park.

​The long-serving goalkeeper, who is the club captain, has entered his eighth season as the Magpies No.1.

Initially arriving on loan from Fleetwood Town in the summer of 2017, Urwin made the move permanent in January 2019.

Certainly one of the most experienced members of manager Andy Preece’s squad, many people maybe surprised to learn that he is only 30-years-old – and arguably his prime years between the sticks are still ahead of him.

​Matty Urwin first joined Chorley in 2017 (photos: David Airey/dia_images)

While at one time the former Blackburn Rovers youth star may have looked upon the Magpies as an opportunity to put himself back in the shop window for Football League clubs, he is now eager to realise all of his ambitions with the club.

After signing a new long-term contract on the eve of the new campaign, Urwin sees no reason why the Magpies cannot continue to flourish and make strides up the football pyramid.

Currently in the National League North – just two steps away from League Two, Urwin admits his ambition of playing in the Football League still burns bright.

“When I first came to Chorley, that was a massive ambition of mine,” said Urwin, who once trained alongside current England No.1 Jordan Pickford at Bradford City.

​Matty Urwin in action for the Magpies against South Shields (photos: David Airey/dia_images)

"It was sort of, ‘Come to Chorley and then work my way back up the leagues’.

"I still have that ambition but the ambition is more of doing that with the club.

"I would like to go up with Chorley – I would like us to progress.”

Promotion has always been part of the conversation around the Magpies during Urwin’s spell with the club.

In his first full season, he helped the club reach the play-offs only to lose at the semi-final stage to Harrogate Town.

However, the following season saw Urwin cover himself in glory as Chorley achieved promotion.

After leading the table for the majority of the campaign, the Magpies were pipped to the title by Stockport County by one point.

However, they dusted themselves down for the subsequent play-off campaign with Urwin proving to be the hero in the final making three saves as they defeated Spennymoor 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

Although, Chorley’s stint in the top-flight of non-league football lasted only a single season as they were relegated during a Covid-19-hit campaign, Urwin believes the club would be much better prepared if they were to gain promotion in the future.

Very much a part-time club five years ago, the Magpies found the going tough against full-time operations.

However, the club has moved to a hybrid system in terms of professionalism and training, with an emphasis on recruiting younger players who would find it easier to turn pro.

After losing out via the play-offs in two of the past three campaigns, the Magpies are targeting another shot a promotion this season.

"Obviously we got promoted a few years back, but unfortunately we came straight back down,” said Urwin.

"At the time Stockport came up with us but they have gone from strength to strength and are back in the Football League.

"I think we are going in the right direction and in years to come we could make sure that we could possibly be in those situations where we are fighting at the top end of non-league and bridging that gap to the Football League.”

Urwin is just a handful of games away from notching his 300th appearance for the club. In that time he has kept 101 clean sheets.

"I think for me personally, the main thing is to break as many records as possible with Chorley,” said Urwin, who is an UEFA A licence goalkeeper coach and works at Blackpool in the youth set-up.

"Play as many games as possible, keep as many cleans sheets as possible. I think that will be a good end to my playing career. Hopefully, I have still got a long way to go. I think if I look after myself I can.

"Obviously if circumstances allow – I have got my A licence coaching badge and that is an avenue I would like to go down and so I can’t say that I wouldn’t stop playing earlier if the right opportunity came along.

"But it would take an awful lot to stop me from playing. I’d like to keep playing for as long as I can.”

Despite recording a century of cleans sheets, there have not been enough of them for Urwin’s liking in recent fixtures, something he is eager to put right this weekend at home to Needham Market.

A win could see the Magpies move into second spot in the league table.

"First and foremost, I would love a clean sheet this weekend,” he added. “It’s been a few weeks where we haven't had one. If we can build on our defensive solidity, then hopefully we will be on the right side of the result.”