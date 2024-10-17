Goalkeeper and captain Matty Urwin hails the strength in depth of Chorley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Captain Matty Urwin believes competition for places at Chorley is as strong as he has ever known at the club.

​The Magpies goalkeeper is now into his eighth season at Victory Park after arriving initially on loan in 2017 from Fleetwood Town.

Since then he has been a veteran of numerous play-off campaigns in the National league North, including actually winning promotion in 2019.

Indeed, discounting the one season they spent in the National League and the Covid-ruined campaign of 2020-21, Chorley have only ever failed to finish inside the play-offs once during Urwin’s time at the club.

​Craig Hewitt celebrates after his winner against Needham Market last weekend (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Last season, they finished fourth in the table before going on to lose narrowly to Brackley Town in the play-off semi-finals.

This summer, the Magpies lost some key players including Jack Hazlehurst, Justin Johnson and Carlton Ubaezuonu.

However, that did not affect Urwin who has seen many players come and go during his seven years at Victory Park.

He has witnessed manager Andy Preece sign a number of young and exciting players this year such as Momodou Touray, Kole Hall, Tom Carr, George Horbury, Craig Hewitt and most recently 19-year-old playmaker Dubem Eze.

Combined with an experienced core group of players, Urwin believes the Magpies, who currently lie in second spot in the table, have never been better equipped to push for promotion and sustain it.

"I think we have probably got more depth than what we have had in previous seasons,” said Urwin, who will skipper his team at Alfreton this weekend.

"We have still got that spine of the team with myself, Ello (Mark Ellis) Harvey (Smith), Wilo (Scott Wilson), Blakey (Adam Blakeman), Calvs (Mike Calveley), Adam Henley and Sampo (Jack Sampson).

"We’ve still got that core group and that’s really helped gel together the rest of the lads – whoever comes into the club is going to feel at home straight away.

"I think we have replaced the lads who have left really well. I think it’s been a really good start to the season and hopefully it will stand us in good stead for the rest of the season.”