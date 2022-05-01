Gloucester City 1, Chorley 1: Magpies denied victory by last-gasp equaliser

Daniel Iversen 6

Had little to do throughout the game and it was poor defending all round for Barnsley's goal.

Sepp van den Berg 6

Looked a bit shaky in the first half, as did all of the PNE defence, but was the pick of the bunch then. Set up Emil Riis' goal.

Patrick Bauer 5

Looked shaky at the back and was generally beaten in the air too, which is usually his strength. Was taken off at half time for Bambo Diaby after throwing up, which may explain things.

Liam Lindsay 6

Looked a bit all over the place during the first half but seemed to get to grips with things in the second half. Useful on the ball when he is given time.

Brad Potts 8

Excellent down the right side all day, even when PNE were struggling in the first half. Always positive and rarely gave the ball away, his energy shone through.

Ben Whiteman 7

His ability to keep things ticking for PNE is so important to them getting positive results, helped in that regard too on the edge of the Barnsley box to keep the pressure up.

Alan Browne 6

Not a great day for the skipper who was poor in possession and often gave it away, he still registered an assist through his work rate in getting forward to be at the back post for a cross.

Ali McCann 8

Brought everything that PNE fans have been crying out for with his inclusion, covered the ground very well and very tidy in possession too. Keeps things simple and allows others to express themselves.

Daniel Johnson 8

A really classy display from the Jamaican - who suited the bowler hat, dreadlocks combination after the game. Two goals from left wing back and he was a driving force throughout the match.

Emil Riis 7

Fully deserved his goal and was one of the brighter sparks in the first half - looked like he had a goal in him all game. Should have had two having missed a one on one earlier.

Cameron Archer 6

Another quiet game for the Villa loanee, didn't really get into the game at any point. His brightest moment was laying it on a plate for Emil Riis who could not convert.

Bambo Diaby 6

A rash start on his return to Oakwell but he settled into the game in the end, just needs to keep his composure at times but looks assured by the end.

Mikey O'Neill 7

Dealt with a longer outing very well, looked bright on the ball and could have had a goal and an assist on another day.

Sean Maguire 6