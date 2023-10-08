News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south

Gloucester City 0 Chorley 2: Magpies a cut above on the road

Chorley provided a dominant display from start to finish to secure all three points at Gloucester City.
By Pete Tscherewik
Published 8th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Andy Preece’s side came into this fixture off the back of a disappointing Lancashire Challenge Trophy exit to Bamber Bridge in midweek but looked far more at it from the ‘get go’ in Gloucestershire.

The Magpies took their time to settle into the contest but had two chances in quick succession after 20 minutes – Justin Johnson’s shot denied by a last-ditch block first, before Jack Hazlehurst couldn’t get a clean contact on an effort of his own that went over the bar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scott Wilson very nearly repeated a carbon copy of his unbelievable goal against Curzon Ashton but for an excellent save from Zach Jeacock to deny him.

Andy Preece (photo: David Airey)Andy Preece (photo: David Airey)
Andy Preece (photo: David Airey)
Most Popular

Chorley would only have to wait a minute longer to be rewarded for their attacking efforts though, Jack Sampson firing home after Harvey Smith teed the former up from Johnson’s cross after an initial corner.

Johnson then doubled the Magpies’ advantage before the break, an absolute wonder-strike from distance after jinking between two defenders from Hazlehurst’s lay-off.

The Magpies very nearly bagged a third quickly after the restart, again Johnson continuing to cause all kinds of problems but Jeacock saved City’s blushes once more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It wasn’t until the 68th minute that the hosts got their first corner of the game, forcing Matt Urwin into what would be his only save of the match as he tipped Joe Parker’s effort over the bar.

To their credit, Chorley refused to sit on their lead and continued to push for a third but couldn’t break the deadlock once more – comfortably running out 2-0 winners on the day.

Chorley: Urwin, Moore, Smith, Wilson, Blakeman (Henley, 67’), Whitehouse, Nolan, Calveley, Johnson (Ubaezuonu, 82’), Sampson (Moyo, 86’), Hazlehurst. Unused: Shenton, Brindle.

Related topics:ChorleyMagpies