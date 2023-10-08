Gloucester City 0 Chorley 2: Magpies a cut above on the road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andy Preece’s side came into this fixture off the back of a disappointing Lancashire Challenge Trophy exit to Bamber Bridge in midweek but looked far more at it from the ‘get go’ in Gloucestershire.

The Magpies took their time to settle into the contest but had two chances in quick succession after 20 minutes – Justin Johnson’s shot denied by a last-ditch block first, before Jack Hazlehurst couldn’t get a clean contact on an effort of his own that went over the bar.

Scott Wilson very nearly repeated a carbon copy of his unbelievable goal against Curzon Ashton but for an excellent save from Zach Jeacock to deny him.

Andy Preece (photo: David Airey)

Chorley would only have to wait a minute longer to be rewarded for their attacking efforts though, Jack Sampson firing home after Harvey Smith teed the former up from Johnson’s cross after an initial corner.

Johnson then doubled the Magpies’ advantage before the break, an absolute wonder-strike from distance after jinking between two defenders from Hazlehurst’s lay-off.

The Magpies very nearly bagged a third quickly after the restart, again Johnson continuing to cause all kinds of problems but Jeacock saved City’s blushes once more.

It wasn’t until the 68th minute that the hosts got their first corner of the game, forcing Matt Urwin into what would be his only save of the match as he tipped Joe Parker’s effort over the bar.

To their credit, Chorley refused to sit on their lead and continued to push for a third but couldn’t break the deadlock once more – comfortably running out 2-0 winners on the day.