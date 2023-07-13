Jamie Milligan’s men were one win away from promotion last season after finishing third. They reached the play-off final, but were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Warrington Town at the Cantilever Stadium.

​The opening game against the Gladiators takes place on Saturday, August 12, with Brig’s first home game scheduled for the following Tuesday when Hyde United are the visitors.

Former Football League club Bradford Park Avenue head to Irongate on Saturday, August 19. The regular Boxing Day clash with derby rivals Lancaster City takes place at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, with the reverse fixture at Giant Axe on Easter Monday.

Jamie Milligana and john hills

Brig travel to Basford United on the final of the campaign.

August 12 Matlock Town A, 15 Hyde United H,19 Bradford (Park Avenue) H, 22 Marske United A, 26 Gainsborough Trinity A, 28 Workington H; September 9 Guiseley H,16 Marine A, 23 Morpeth Town H, 26 Atherton Collieries A, 30 Ilkeston Town A; October 14 Worksop Town H, 21 Stafford Rangers A, 24 Warrington Rylands H, 28 FC United of Manchester H.

November 4 Ashton United A, 11 Basford United H, 18 Whitby Town A, 25 Radcliffe A; December 2 Macclesfield H, 9 Hyde United A, 16 Matlock Town H, 23 Bradford (Park Avenue) A, 26 Lancaster City H; January 1 Workington A, 6 Marske United H, 13 Guiseley A, 20 Marine H, 27 Radcliffe H