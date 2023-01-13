The Magpies moved into a top-seven spot on Saturday thanks to a superb 3-0 away victory over league leaders Darlington on Saturday.

They followed that up with a 2-2 draw at Buxton on Tuesday – a result which was marred slightly by an equalising goals from the hosts in the 97th minute.

Nevertheless, Andy Preece’s men find themselves in a strong position, especially as four of their next five games are at Victory Park – starting with this weekend’s visit of Alfreton Town.

Harvey Smith, second from right, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring against Buxton (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

The Magpies have certainly been in fine form in front of their own fans this season, winning six and drawing five of 12 home games.

The only blot on the copybook was last time out at Victory Park when another late goal condemned them to their first home defeat – a 1-0 loss to neighbours AFC Fylde.

