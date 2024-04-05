Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Consecutive wins over Easter lifted the Shrimps into eighth position, two points behind Crawley Town who have a match in hand.

Brannan’s players need to win four of their remaining five matches to reach the six victories their boss had targeted going into the last 10 games of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if he thought four wins would secure a top-seven finish, Brannan admitted there was to be no more looking ahead.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

He said: “It’s one game at a time now, I’m just thinking of the next one.

“We’ll play that, see where it takes us, and then focus on Crewe (next Tuesday).

“It doesn’t matter who you play in this league, people have been beating everybody else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You don’t know what you’re getting from one game to the next; you can be one of the top teams and then lose 4-0 to someone at the wrong end of the table.

“We just have to be well prepared, do our homework and put that into practice.”

The next match comes tomorrow when Doncaster Rovers visit the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Brannan watched them beat Wrexham in midweek as they made it five straight victories and eight in their last 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shrimps are looking to complete the double over their visitors, having won mid-December’s match 5-0.

Both teams have changed a lot since then, as only three of Morecambe’s XI from that day began against Barrow AFC on Monday and four of Doncaster’s line-up started against Wrexham.

“They are a totally different team to the one we played against,” Brannan said.

“They were on a bad run, they had a lot of injuries, but from what I saw the other night, they are a good, well organised team with a good gameplan.

“I think it will be a really good game for the neutral and it will depend on who comes out of the traps first.