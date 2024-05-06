Ged Brannan: I learned a lot as Morecambe manager
Brannan left the Mazuma Mobile Stadium last week, having agreed to move back as assistant to Stanley boss John Doolan.
Morecambe’s former midfielder and promotion winner had initially returned to the Shrimps last September in the role of first-team and senior professional development coach under Derek Adams.
Within three months, Adams had departed for the manager’s role at Ross County and Brannan agreed an 18-month deal in succeeding the man regarded as the greatest boss in Morecambe’s history.
Brannan’s time in charge covered 31 matches on the pitch and enough issues off it to tax the most experienced of bosses; let alone one in his first managerial role.
Having seen his assistant, John McMahon, take time off before eventually leaving in the wake of an FA charge, the club’s head of recruitment – Greg Strong – also departed, as did all five season-long loanees and star man Adam Mayor.
Having brought in 10 players to rebuild the squad, Brannan then saw Morecambe hit by an EFL embargo, a three-point deduction and a delayed wage payment for April.
That was in addition to having no idea as to his playing budget for next season with only one player – Charlie Brown – under contract.
Speaking to Stanley’s website, Brannan said: “I’ve been up to Morecambe; tough times there and it’s sad what’s happened.
“I had to deal with a lot up at Morecambe but I think I’ve learned a lot since I’ve been away.
“There’s things that’s happened at Morecambe and I had to take it (the job).
“I think I went through quite a lot there; obviously changes in staff, losing points, not getting paid, embargo, so I’m prepared for everything – anything you can throw at me now, it’s easy!”
It all adds up to a hefty in tray for whoever becomes Morecambe’s third boss within the last six months.
A retained list is still to be published with around half the League One and Two clubs having revealed their decisions.
Clubs usually have until the third Saturday in May – the 18th this year – to do so but those in the play-offs have a slight extension.