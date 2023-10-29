News you can trust since 1886
Gateshead 0 AFC Fylde 4: Coasters are out of the bottom four

AFC Fylde secured a second straight win to move out of the bottom four of the National League with a 4-0 victory at high-flying Gateshead.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Oct 2023, 08:47 GMT- 2 min read
Nick Haughton scored twice in the opening nine minutes, first from a free-kick and then from the spot, to put the Coasters firmly in control at half-time.

Goals during added time in the second half from Siya Ligendza and Jon Ustabasi completed the resounding triumph at the Gateshead International Stadium.

Chris Beech named an unchanged starting XI to face Gateshead in the North East, with Danny Philliskirk coming onto the bench for Joe Rowley.

The Coasters scored four without reply at Gateshead (photo courtesy of Steve Mclellan)The Coasters scored four without reply at Gateshead (photo courtesy of Steve Mclellan)
The Coasters scored four without reply at Gateshead (photo courtesy of Steve Mclellan)
The Coasters were then in front on four minutes, with Haughton striking a right-footed free-kick from 20-yards, up over the wall, which bent into Archie Mair’s top right-corner.

It got even better for Fylde with nine minutes played after referee Paul Cooper awarded a penalty when Josh Kay’s attempt from Ustabasi’s cross was handled by Louis Storey. Up stepped Haughton, who powered his spot-kick in from 12-yards high into the top-right corner beyond Mair.

Pushing for a third, Connor Barrett tried his luck from distance, but his attempt towards the near post went narrowly wide.

Minutes after the interval, Max Conway had to superbly clear off the line to prevent Stephen Wearne from halving the deficit after striking through a crowd of players. Fylde had the ball in the back of the net with 66 minutes on the clock when Luke Charman headed in from Davis’ ball, but it was ruled out for offside.

Coasters Interim head coach Beech was sent off late on, but Fylde scored a third on 93 minutes when Ligendza cut inside to drill into the bottom right-corner.

Fylde weren’t done and added a fourth when Kay broke forward to play in Ustabasi, who found the bottom corner.

Gateshead FC: Mair, Richardson, Storey, Grayson, Lofthouse, Hannant (Hunter 75’), Whelan (McBride 61’), Booty, Wearne, Olley (Rutledge 82’), Dinanga. Subs not used: Allan, Chadwick

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Barrett, Graham, Davis, Conway, Khumbeni (O’Kane 60’), Whitehead, Haughton (Philliskirk 82’), Ustabasi, Kay, Charman (Ligendza 69’). Subs not used: Obi, Omotayo

