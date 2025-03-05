Garstang Walking Football players picked to represent England

England over 50s with Mick Gornall (furthest right, front row) and Allan Smith (furthest right, back row).

Players from Garstang Walking Football Club will be proudly representing their countries and the town in tournaments across the globe after getting international call-ups.

Six players from the men’s section of the club are now key members of the over 50s, 60s, 75s England and Eire squads – an amazing achievement for a club founded just five years ago.

The club, initially started by a group of friends with a kickabout at Lancaster University, now has more than 120 male and female players.

Call-ups have already come at a regional level for both the men and women, but Dave Rimmer’s recent inclusion in England’s over 60s squad took the club’s internationals to six.

Mick Hill has proved Parkinson's is no barrier to sporting success.

Dave said: “Being selected for the England over 60s is a huge honour. It’s a proud moment that reflects our progress at Garstang these past few years and I can’t wait to represent my country on this journey!”

Mick Gornall and Allan Smith were recently in Morocco playing for England over 50s. And Eamonn Watson will be in Rome later this month playing in goals for Eire in a tournament.

Later this year Jack Haslam will be heading for Tokyo as part of England’s over 75s squad. He said: “I owe a lot to Garstang Walking Football Club as I was about to stop playing.

“I started with this group, and it’s been great. It keeps me fit, it’s just a joy to be involved and now I have this chance to play in Japan.”

Mick Hill continued playing with the club after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2021 and has since represented the England Parkinson’s team as well as England Heart, Stroke, Cancer or Parkinson’s team.

He said: “I was a fairly average footballer when I was younger so never did I think I’d be playing for an England team.

“If you’ve got Parkinson’s, that doesn’t mean you should shut yourself away, there’s so many activities and groups that you can join.”

Eamonn Watson said: “Don’t think of it as walking football, think of it as a chance to play a game you love.

“Whether you’re looking for a new hobby, moved into the area recently or having a tough time, come to the club and you’ll find a new lease of life.”