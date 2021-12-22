Garstang FC manager hopes to see support in numbers against AFC Blackpool

Their next game is on December 27 when they welcome AFC Blackpool to the Riverside (3pm) in the NWCFL First Division North.

The match sees seventh-placed Garstang host an AFC Blackpool team in fifth, six points ahead of them.

For good measure, Garstang’s run of 14 points from 18 has them second in the form table, with AFC’s 13 points in the same period putting them fourth.

Garstang player-manager Zach Clark Picture: Garstang FC

Clark said: “I used to love playing the Boxing Day fixtures, playing games between Christmas and New Year.

“In general, you get a few more bodies on the door to watch and, hopefully, that’s the case this year with the Premier League and EFL games being on Boxing Day.

“Hopefully, we’ll get some more fans from in and around the local area coming along to watch.

“It’s a bit of a local derby and it’s a massive game with where both teams are in the league.”