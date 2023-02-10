Gainsborough ​Trinity clash is biggest game of season for Bamber Bridge

Fourth-placed ​Brig welcome Trinity to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium knowing that victory could see them go second in the table if other results go their way.

However, Trinity – who will start the match in sixth place – can go above Jamie Milligan’s men on goal difference if they were to prevail at Irongate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With leaders South Shields opening up a points gap at the top with games in hand as well, it would appear the rest are chasing one of the four play-off places.

Connor Stanley's wonder goal against Stalybridge Celtic (photo: Ruth Hornby)

After a run of six wins and two draws in their past eight games, Brig are in a great position with exactly two thirds of the season gone.

But they know that teams as far down as Guiseley in 11th spot will fancy their chances of securing a top five spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After losing four on the spin, Trinity returned to form on Tuesday night when they crushed Marske United 6-2 at home.

"It’s the biggest game of the season,” said Milligan. “They had a good result in midweek, scoring six goals, so they could jump above us or we can put a gap between ourselves and them so it’s a massive game.

"I think they like to get the ball down and play so it should be a good game between two sides wanting to play football.

"But we are in a good place at the minute. We have just got to keep that going – keep that feelgood factor around the club going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brig looked on course for their fifth successive win on Saturday when Connor Stanley’s last-minute wonder goal put them ahead against Stalybridge Celtic. However, Celtic hit back with a dramatic late equaliser

"A draw was probably a fair result,” said Milligan. “But we kept knocking on the door, last 15 minutes we were the stronger team.

"A bit of magic from Connor and you thinking that’s it, let’s see it out.

"They got a long throw-in, the keeper’s come up – they’ve got a flick-on and scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It felt like a defeat for the lads but I just said afterwards that it was great shame, take the point and move on.”