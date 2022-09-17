Frustrated Magpies look for FA Cup tonic

Jon Ustabasi was on target against Scarborough (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

The Magpies were beaten for the first time since the opening day on Tuesday when they lost 3-2 at newly-promoted Scarborough Athletic in the National League North.

The loss was perplexing for boss Andy Preece as he felt the performance, particularly first half, was the best his men had performed all season.

However, three goals in the space of 10 minutes after half-time put the game beyond reach even though they fought back valiantly and pulled two goals back.

Unfortunately, it was too little, too late but Preece believes his men can take heart when they head to NPL Premier Division side Liversedge in the second qualifying round.

"The first half is best we have played all season,” said Preece. “We totally dominated. Scarborough looked a bit shell-shocked because we moved the ball around really well.

"We didn’t create that really clear cut opportunity but got in and around the box so many times.

"I still felt we could have got something from the game even at the end but that 10-minute spell, we lost our shape and got a little bit ragged.

"The positive thing at the end is we didn’t give up. We were looking really ragged at 3-0 and you’re thinking is this going to end four or five, but we regrouped and sod’s law, we get a clear cut chance and take it. We score another but there was not enough time left in the game to get back into it.”

Playing in the FA cup will be a welcome distraction for the Magpies who have an impressive record in the competition in recent seasons.

They have reached the first round proper on a number of occasions most notably in 2020 when the defeated Wigan Athletic 2-1 and then went on to progress through to the fourth round, eventually losing to Premier League Wolves. Last season, they went out at the first hurdle but Preece is hopeful of getting past Liversedge.

"Fortunately I managed to go and see them last Tuesday,” he said. “They are a quaint little club.

"They have done really well – won their league last season. Not started quite so well this season but it’s always difficult going to a team from a league below.”