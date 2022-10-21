Friday kick-off for Morecambe's FA Cup trip to Sheffield Wednesday
A date and time has been confirmed for Morecambe’s FA Cup first round match at Sheffield Wednesday.
The game will be played on Friday, November 4, kicking off at 7.45pm, with ticket details to be announced in due course.
Should the tie require a replay, then that will be held at the Mazuma Stadium on Tuesday, November 15 (7.45pm).
As well as a place in round two, £41,000 in prize money from the competition’s central fund will be up for grabs.
It will be the second time the two clubs will have met in the space of seven-and-a-half weeks.
The league match at the Mazuma Stadium in mid-September saw the Owls run out 3-0 winners thanks to goals in the last 20 minutes from Josh Windass, George Byers and Michael Smith.
Morecambe have reached round three in the last two seasons, when they were beaten by Premier League pair Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.