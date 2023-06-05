Our sister title, Wigan Today, is reporting that the 21-year-old has apparently set his sights on the Latics, who came on to the market over the weekend.

Johal has spent much of the year trying to conclude a proposed buyout at the Mazuma Stadium.

Morecambe's ownership situation could have taken another turn Picture: Ian Lyon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe had been put up for sale by its owner, Bond Group Investments, last September with Johal first linked at the start of the year.

The EFL also said it sought further information from Johal, concerning his proposed takeover.