Freestyle star Jay Rosa to perform at Soccer Aid 2025 Fanzone at Old Trafford

Football freestyle sensation Jay Rosa is set to light up the Soccer Aid 2025 Fanzone at Old Trafford, bringing his world-class skills and infectious energy to fans of all ages. On match day, Jay will deliver live performances, hands-on freestyle workshops, and a rare chance for fans to meet the star up close and personal.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience Jay’s talent firsthand, take photos, get autographs, and even learn tricks directly from one of the UK’s most exciting freestylers.

While Jay is currently touring every professional football stadium in the UK to promote mental health awareness, his Soccer Aid appearance is a standalone event—a special celebration of football, creativity, and community. Through his work, Jay continues to use freestyle football as a powerful tool to open up conversations around mental well-being, especially among young people.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF is the world’s biggest celebrity charity football match, raising millions to help children around the world. With Jay Rosa joining the line-up of Fanzone attractions, this year’s event promises to be one of the most memorable yet.

Jay Rosa at Preston North End as part of his EFL Tour for Mental Health

Catch Jay Rosa live at Old Trafford’s Fanzone — where football fans can watch, learn, and connect with one of the game’s most inspiring talents.

To follow Jay’s journey in support of mental health and witness some of his breathtaking stadium performances, you can follow him on Instagram & TikTok (@jayrosa1_).