Several former Premier League and Championship players remain available on a free transfer to Preston North End and other clubs.

It's a little over a month till the January transfer window opens and it will be interesting to see what Preston North End do.

Ryan Lowe's side are currently fifth in the Championship table, and you have to say that the summer transfer business has been spot on. Money has been spent to bring in Liam Millar on loan, whilst Milutin Osmajic became the club record transfer signing after arriving from Spanish club Cadiz.

The free transfer market isn't something you think PNE will use, but should they encounter an injury or suspension crisis in any areas of the pitch then it is a good thing to fall back on. The risk with signing players who are free agents when the season is almost half-way through is that it takes time for them to get up to speed, whereas you might want a quick fix to rectify a short-term problem.

It shouldn't put off clubs entirely from signing them however, as they come without a transfer fee, and depending on how long they've been without a club then their wage demands might not be too high either. One former PNE player released this summer is still without a club despite training with Championship rivals Stoke City this summer. It goes to show that despite being a free agent, sometimes transfers aren't all that straight forward.

Flick through to see a list of players who could be considered as signings for Preston North End. Are any of these of interest to you, or do you expect money to be exchanged for players when the window opens?

1 . Jesse Lingard Free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest. He was training with Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq, but his wage remands are reportedly too high. Photo Sales

2 . Tariqe Fosu His contract at Brentford expired in the summer and so far no club has signed him. He's got over 100 games of Championship experience and could be a good back-up option on the wings. Photo Sales

3 . Josh Onomah Released by Preston North End in the summer, and had a trial at Stoke City but remains without a club. More than 100 appearances in the Championship, and also has some experience in the Premier League. Photo Sales