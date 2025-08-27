Patrick Noubissie is Morecambe's new head of recruitment Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Patrick Noubissie has been confirmed as Morecambe’s new head of recruitment.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Frenchman is the latest off-field appointment at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium following Ashvir Singh Johal’s arrival as first-team manager last week.

Noubissie played in midfield during a 13-year career which took in spells at clubs in France, England, Scotland and Cyprus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those included Swindon Town, Hibernian, Livingston and Dundee before he retired and then trained in physiotherapy.

His subsequent roles included a move into cricket with Northamptonshire CCC before joining Leicester City’s physiotherapy staff in 2017.

He spent six years at Leicester, in addition to working with the Cameroon national team.

Johal said: “Patrick is someone with the perfect experience and skill set we are looking for as head of recruitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is someone who will not only add to recruiting players but also a lot to our environment and help us work the way we want to.

“Patrick has a fantastic understanding of the way we want to play and how we want to do things, so I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Noubissie follows in the footsteps of Greg Strong and Martin Foyle, both of whom held down the same role with the Shrimps.

Referring to Noubissie’s physiotherapy work, Morecambe said he ‘has been preparing for a career in player recruitment and will now lead Morecambe FC’s recruitment strategy going forward.’

The club added: “He has been a vital part of the recruitment process over the past week, as we have welcomed 14 new players to our squad.”