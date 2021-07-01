Former Preston North End midfielder steps down as Rochdale manager

Brian Barry-Murphy

Barry-Murphy made 28 appearances for PNE between 1999 and 2002, David Moyes having signed him from Cork City.

He had been Rochdale manager since March 2019 and had been expected to lead them in League Two this season despite relegation in May.

However, the 42-year-old asked to be released from his contract at Spotland.

He's now being tipped to take a coaching role at Manchester City.

A statement on Rochdale's website said: "The board of directors have reluctantly agreed, after careful consideration, to release Brian Barry-Murphy from his contract at his personal request, having been approached by the manager’s representative.

"Lee Riley and Jim McNulty will take temporary charge of first team affairs until a permanent successor can be found.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Brian for his service to the club over the last 11 years, in his roles as player, coach and manager.

"We wish him every success in the future."