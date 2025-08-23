Morecambe made Admiral Muskwe their 10th signing in three days Photo: Morecambe FC

Morecambe have signed two more forwards and added to their coaching staff as they finally prepare to begin the season today.

Daniel Ogwuru and Admiral Muskwe have both put pen to paper with the Shrimps, who have named Jonathan Stewart as their new goalkeeping coach.

Ogwuru (20) was in the academy systems at Manchester City and Norwich City before the latter released him at the end of last season.

“Daniel is a really exciting young player and we’re really pleased to have him here at Morecambe,” said Morecambe boss Ashvir Singh Johal.

“He’s a striker who suits exactly the way we want to play. Daniel has been at two very good category one academies in Manchester City and Norwich.

“We know that he will be someone that is hungry to develop, learn and improve as a football player and contribute to the main goal of helping this team do as well as we can this season.”

Muskwe (27) is a Zimbabwe international whose career began at Leicester City.

His career has taken him to clubs including Luton Town, Fleetwood Town and, most recently, Finnish team IFK Mariehamn.

He will be available for next Saturday’s home match with Woking, subject to international clearance.

Johal added: “Admiral is a very, very hard-working striker who, in the box, is very confident at finishing from a variety of situations.

“We think he is going to be a big success at Morecambe and he is someone that fans are going to be really excited to see.

“Admiral has great energy, he’s very positive and we are sure he is going to contribute towards achieving our goals for the season.”

Stewart joins the Shrimps from Buxton, having played for Bournemouth before a lengthy career in non-league football.

“Jonathan is someone who we’re really looking forward to working with and being part of our team,” Johal said.

“He sees the game exactly the way we see it so we know that our goalkeepers have the upmost clarity in all of their coaching, whether it is defending the goal, whether it is covering the space or it’s in possession.

“He is a great fit for the people we have recruited over the last few days, but also a great fit for the people that have been working here over the last few years.”