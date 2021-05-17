Former Magpies loanee Daniel Jebbison thrilled to score on full Premier League debut for Sheffield United.

The 17-year-old pounced in the seventh minute for the Blades against Everton at Goodison Park.

The goal proved to be the winner as already-relegated United picked up only their sixth win of the season.

Jebbison appeared for Chorley in the National League North this season, coming on as a 78th minute substitute in a 2-1 win at Chester on Monday, December 28.

Daniel Jebbison scores against Everton

A few days later, he appeared for the final few minutes as the Magpies were well beaten by AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on January 2.

Aged just 17 years and 309 days, he became the youngest player ever to score in his first Premier League start.

Jebbison told SUTV: "It feels amazing. I am just thankful to the whole club especially the academy. they have been encouraging me and they brought me to this point.

"I am just so thankful that I have been given the opportunity.

"This is only the start. There is loads more to come and I just can't wait to get back to training and work on my game."

Jebbison, who was born in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, revealed he found out the day before that he would be in the Blades' starting XI for the trip to Merseyside.