​Former boss set for sensational return to Chorley?

Andy Preece has revealed that a familiar face is set for a sensational return to Chorley – with fans speculating that the person in question is former boss Jamie Vermiglio.
By Craig Salmon
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:08 BST

The Magpies boss said a new man would be employed in a director-style role providing a bridge between himself and the new owner Prince Yemoh.

Preece worked as Vermiglio’s assistant for several years before replacing him as manager after the latter left to take charge at Buxton last summer. Primary school headteacher Vermiglio only lasted a few months in his role with the Bucks before resigning due to work commitments.

Other names which have been mentioned include former managers Garry Flitcroft and Matt Jansen.

Jamie Vermiglion and Andy Preece after Chorley's 2-1 home defeat By Alfreton Town (photo: Stefan Willoughby)Jamie Vermiglion and Andy Preece after Chorley's 2-1 home defeat By Alfreton Town (photo: Stefan Willoughby)
"We are going to be bringing somebody in – in a new sort of role,” Preece told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"It will be somebody who is going to be close to me and the owners – to help them understand the football side of it.

"So we are going to bring a familiar face back in that role. That is going to be exciting and add strength to what we have already got.”

In further good news, Preece also revealed he has agreed a new contract.

"People will say,’ Oh he’s bound to say this’, but I can’t speak highly enough of the new owners and the way they have been. Anything I have asked for, within reason, they have tried to help me with. They have been really supportive and they feel I am the right person to take the club forward.”

