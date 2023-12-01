​Form horse Chorley are out to extend unbeaten sequence

Chorley are exhibiting promotion-winning form, that’s the view of boss Andy Preece who has been thrilled by his team’s performances over the past month.

​The Magpies have remained unbeaten over the course of November, picking up nine points from five league games, while also making progress in the FA Trophy.

Two home games have garnered a maximum points haul, including a remarkable 8-0 win over Darlington.

They have also claimed battling draws away at difficult places such as Scarborough Athletic, Blyth Spartans and Boston United.

Chorley celebrate Mike Calveley's goal against Blyth Spartans (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)

The run means Chorley find themselves in fifth spot in the National League North, a great platform to build from as they head into the busy festive period.

"I set the lads a target of staying unbeaten throughout the month of November and we have done that,” said Preece, who will prepare his men to face Buxton at Victory Park this weekend.

"We have had to travel to Blyth and then to Boston which are two of our longest away trips in the same week. Not sure how many other teams have been given that sort of fixture list.

"We have has some tough games – Scarborough, Blyth, Boston – all away from home and got three points out of them.

"The home games we have won – that’s promotion form. We are bang in the hunt.

"After the disappoint-ment against Blyth where we conceded in the last minute, a lot of teams may have crumbled or got down.

"But it’s no good moping about it, it happens in football. We played well at Blyth and played well on Saturday and got our rewards.”

