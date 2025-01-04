Forest Green Rovers 2, Chorley 0: ​Forest Green cut Magpies down to size in the FA Trophy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chorley exited the FA Trophy on Saturday as Forest Green Rovers eased to a 2-0 victory at The New Lawn Stadium.

Two second-half goals from Joe Quigley were enough to send through Steve Cotterill's National League side through to the fifth round.

The hosts came out of the blocks quickly and had a handful of shots and corners, albeit not of any real threat to Matt Urwin in goal.

Former Chorley striker Harry Cardwell had the first real opportunity of note of the afternoon in the 10th minute – a wicked shot fired towards the far corner that Urwin did very well to get down low and keep out.

Forest Green continued to threaten in the opening 45 minutes though, Cardwell hitting the crossbar with a close-range header before Emmanuel Osadebe had his shot cleared off the line by Powell.

Quigley then hit the post from a Cardwell cross to round-off the opening half of action.

Despite early pressure from the Magpies after the restart, Forest Green would eventually hit the front through Quigley, who finished smartly from a Cardwell cross on 55 minutes.

Chorley continued to battle in search of a goal back, but were left with a mountain to climb 12-minutes later. Quigley again, this time slotting the ball home with aplomb from Osadebe's pinpoint pass.

Dubem Eze had Andy Preece's sides' best chance of the match, his shot from close range somehow blocked by a Rovers' defender.

Efforts from Mike Calveley and Momodou Touray followed inside the closing stages, but, ultimately, the Magpies left the New Lawn empty handed on Saturday afternoon.

Chorley: Urwin, Moore, Campbell, Ellis (Wilson 65'), Powell, Nolan (Horbury 59), Eze, Calveley, Senior, Sampson (Hall 59'), Carr (Touray 65'). Unused: Henley, Brindle. Clarke.