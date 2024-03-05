Football club scores hoodies from Prospect Homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

JN Sports Coaching was founded in 2016 and offers youth football coaching to children as young as three years old.

Managing director Joe Nicholson set up JN Sports to introduce young children to the football world so they could develop skills and have an early start in leading happy healthy lifestyles.

He said: “I think it’s so important to help children understand that fitness can be about having fun as well as learning about how to work as a team.

Prospect's Barbara Furness with players from JN Sports

“Prospect Homes’ kind donation has meant that we could purchase over 150 jumpers that our players wear for training and on match days while they warm up.”

Throughout the last five years, JN Sports has been providing their youth football coaching services throughout West Lancashire. The team includes FA and UEFA qualified coaches.

In addition to their weekly football sessions, they also host holiday camps, football tournaments, inter-school tournaments and birthday parties.

Sam Palin, head of sales at Prospect Homes, said: “JN Sports train and play their home matches on the playing fields over the canal from Bridgemere so when we started building homes on the site we wanted to support them in some way.

“The new jumpers look great and that extra layer is definitely needed to keep the players warm during the colder months.”

JN Sports offers weekly sessions in Burscough, Ormskirk, Skelmersdale, Southport and Wigan.

To find out more about them visit their website: www.jnsports.co.uk