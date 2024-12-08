Morecambe supporters have dug deep to assist those less fortunate in the run-up to the festive period.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans have purchased the limited edition shirt worn against Grimsby Town on Saturday, which sees £5 from each sale go to the Morecambe Bay Foodbank.

It went on sale last Thursday and will be available in store or online while stocks last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A blue shirt, complete with a wave pattern, the rear also contains the Morecambe Bay Foodbank logo.

Morecambe wore a limited edition kit at the weekend Picture: Morecambe FC

Foodbank manager Briony Scott told the Shrimps’ website: “We are very grateful to be featured on the back of the special edition shirt and knowing £5 will be donated from the sale of every shirt is fantastic.

“That could buy food or uniform items – all of it going to help people in the local area.

“Morecambe Bay Foodbank works across the Morecambe and Lancaster district, providing emergency food to people in crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year, we provided food to over 6,000 adults and children. We also run the Uniform Project which helps local families with school uniforms and PE kits, ensuring young people can go to school in the right uniform and look exactly the same as anyone else.

“We really are proud of our relationship with Morecambe FC Community Foundation.

“They have supported the foodbank for years and provide us with the opportunity to collect at matches throughout the football season.

“They make us feel like a valued partner and are always happy to promote us.”

Foundation CEO Stuart Glover added: “We are proud to be partners with the foodbank because of the amazing work they do, supporting hundreds of people across the whole district every week.”